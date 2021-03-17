About this product

Gelato is the kind of strain that smells and tastes so good, it’s easy to smoke a bit more than you intended. Thankfully, this version is hemp. Canna River's Delta 8 Gelato Flower is a hybrid that gives you the euphoric and soothing effects of this fruity favorite with a more mild head change than its Mary Jane counterpart.



15% - 17% Delta-8 and CBD

Farm Bill Compliant

Grown in the USA

Third-Party Tested

This product is intended for adults 21 and over. Delta-8 may cause intoxication. Operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery after using this product is not advised. This product may cause you to fail a THC drug test. You assume full responsibility for all parts related to your purchase and consumption.