Gelato Quad $25.00| 1/4 OZ Delta-8 Hemp Top Shelf Flower | by Canna River
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Description
Gelato is the kind of strain that smells and tastes so good, it’s easy to smoke a bit more than you intended. Thankfully, this version is hemp. Canna River's Delta 8 Gelato Flower is a hybrid that gives you the euphoric and soothing effects of this fruity favorite with a more mild head change than its Mary Jane counterpart.
Specifications
15% - 17% Delta-8 and CBD
Farm Bill Compliant
Grown in the USA
Third-Party Tested
Analytical Documentation
Warning
This product is intended for adults 21 and over. Delta-8 may cause intoxication. Operating a motor vehicle or heavy machinery after using this product is not advised. This product may cause you to fail a THC drug test. You assume full responsibility for all parts related to your purchase and consumption.
Gelato effects
Reported by real people like you
1,412 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
