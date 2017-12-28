Spensary
The ultimate cannabinoid combination for relaxation and euphoria is here. CBN, arguably one of the most impactful cannabinoids out there, is the cannabinoid responsible for "couchlock" and the sleepy feeling. Our formulation contains a 4:1 ratio of Delta 8 THC to CBN, making it a very different, more relaxing experience than Delta-8 on its own.
Each cartridge contains 1 gram of oil, and is flavored using cannabis-derived terpenes for the most authentic, skunky, Northern Lights terpene experience.
Northern Lights effects
Reported by real people like you
2,353 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
