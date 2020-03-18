About this product

Looking for a whole new smoking experience?



Our Hypnos Sleep cannabis pre-roll is formulated for sleep support by harnessing bioregional herbal allies and combining them with the cannabis you know and love. Bioregional herbal allies from Southern Oregon such as hops and lavender plus the addition of strain specific indica cannabis to help the body unwind and prepare for relaxation.*



This product aims to please from the unique flavor to the synergistic effect which comes from the combination of medicinal herbs, our infused herbal blunts offer a unique cannabis experience unlike any other. ​



Whole Plant - Full Spectrum - Full of Herbal Goodness

When you love natural herbs, more is better.​



To create this product, we chose to support local Southern Oregon farms and processors, and feature medicinal herbs that grow naturally here in Southern Oregon. With love and respect for our environment, this product is packaged in a fully biodegradable plastic tube.



Ingredients:



What's inside - 75% premium indica cannabis flower, 20% medicinal herbs, and 5% indica cannabis kief all working together to help you find relaxation.​



Cannabis: Northern Lights premium flower grown by Sunna Ra Acres and Birthday Cake Kief by Ananda Farms (note: strains may vary by batch)



Medicinal herbs: Mullein, Skullcap, Catnip, Lemon Balm, Hops, and Lavender.



* This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Cannabis, terpene, and weight info shown in photos as examples, and will vary by individual batch.