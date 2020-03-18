Hypnos Sleep Cannabis and Herbal Preroll - 1 g - 1 pk
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Looking for a whole new smoking experience?
Our Hypnos Sleep cannabis pre-roll is formulated for sleep support by harnessing bioregional herbal allies and combining them with the cannabis you know and love. Bioregional herbal allies from Southern Oregon such as hops and lavender plus the addition of strain specific indica cannabis to help the body unwind and prepare for relaxation.*
This product aims to please from the unique flavor to the synergistic effect which comes from the combination of medicinal herbs, our infused herbal blunts offer a unique cannabis experience unlike any other.
Whole Plant - Full Spectrum - Full of Herbal Goodness
When you love natural herbs, more is better.
To create this product, we chose to support local Southern Oregon farms and processors, and feature medicinal herbs that grow naturally here in Southern Oregon. With love and respect for our environment, this product is packaged in a fully biodegradable plastic tube.
Ingredients:
What's inside - 75% premium indica cannabis flower, 20% medicinal herbs, and 5% indica cannabis kief all working together to help you find relaxation.
Cannabis: Northern Lights premium flower grown by Sunna Ra Acres and Birthday Cake Kief by Ananda Farms (note: strains may vary by batch)
Medicinal herbs: Mullein, Skullcap, Catnip, Lemon Balm, Hops, and Lavender.
* This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Cannabis, terpene, and weight info shown in photos as examples, and will vary by individual batch.
Our Hypnos Sleep cannabis pre-roll is formulated for sleep support by harnessing bioregional herbal allies and combining them with the cannabis you know and love. Bioregional herbal allies from Southern Oregon such as hops and lavender plus the addition of strain specific indica cannabis to help the body unwind and prepare for relaxation.*
This product aims to please from the unique flavor to the synergistic effect which comes from the combination of medicinal herbs, our infused herbal blunts offer a unique cannabis experience unlike any other.
Whole Plant - Full Spectrum - Full of Herbal Goodness
When you love natural herbs, more is better.
To create this product, we chose to support local Southern Oregon farms and processors, and feature medicinal herbs that grow naturally here in Southern Oregon. With love and respect for our environment, this product is packaged in a fully biodegradable plastic tube.
Ingredients:
What's inside - 75% premium indica cannabis flower, 20% medicinal herbs, and 5% indica cannabis kief all working together to help you find relaxation.
Cannabis: Northern Lights premium flower grown by Sunna Ra Acres and Birthday Cake Kief by Ananda Farms (note: strains may vary by batch)
Medicinal herbs: Mullein, Skullcap, Catnip, Lemon Balm, Hops, and Lavender.
* This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Cannabis, terpene, and weight info shown in photos as examples, and will vary by individual batch.
Northern Lights effects
Reported by real people like you
2,361 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sun God Medicinals - OLCC Division
Herbal infused products formulated with supporting herbs that provide comfort and support for specific symptoms. We only use organically grown, healing herbs that can be cultivated in beautiful Southern Oregon.
With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible.
At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.
With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible.
At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.