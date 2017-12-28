About this product

TheSeedPharm.com Northern Lights Marijuana Seeds are one of the best-known strains of cannabis in the world. Northern Lights Marijuana Seeds soon became the standard for indoor growing. She is the winner of the most cannabis awards world-wide. Now Northern Lights Marijuana Seeds strain is both auto-flowering and feminized. Northern Lights Auto-flower is great for growing indoors but can also been grown outdoors in warm climates. The plant starts growing and producing flowers almost immediately, and is ready for harvest in only 9 to 10 weeks from planting the seeds. Northern Lights Marijuana Seeds Automatic gives a generous harvest and might be one of the highest-yielding auto-flowering strains available. Northern Lights Marijuana Seeds Grow to a height of around 90-120 cm, it is quite a large plant for an auto-flowering variety, but this is matched in its yield. Northern Lights has a sweet taste and a comfortable physical effect. It will make patients feel happy, euphoric and relaxed. Northern Lights Marijuana Seeds are best known to relief stress, pain, depression and insomnia which also makes it a great plant for medical users to help with Anxiety, Migraines, PTSD, Bipolar Disorder, Hypertension.