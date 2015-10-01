URSA Extracts
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) Live Resin
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies), is a classic strain known for its intensely euphoric effects and full-body relaxation. Its OG Kush x Durban Poison genetics give you a tingly, talkative, giggly high that you'll love. Notable terpenes in this 100% single-strain cannabis-derived diamond sauce include Beta Caryophyllene, Linalool, Humelene and Bisabolol.
GSC effects
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
