Logo for the brand Vital

Vital

Vital is Arizona's original cannabis brand!
All categoriesEdibles

Vital products

18 products
Product image for Vital Tincture 10:1 1000mg CBD 100mg THC
Tinctures & Sublingual
Vital Tincture 10:1 1000mg CBD 100mg THC
by Vital
Product image for Blue Raspberry [10pk] (100mg)
Gummies
Blue Raspberry [10pk] (100mg)
by Vital
Product image for Vital Grape Gummies 100mg 10pack
Gummies
Vital Grape Gummies 100mg 10pack
by Vital
Product image for Vital Peanut Butter 100mg - 4 oz jar
Condiments
Vital Peanut Butter 100mg - 4 oz jar
by Vital
THC 100%
Product image for Vital Tincture 1:1 100mg CBD and 100mg THC
Tinctures & Sublingual
Vital Tincture 1:1 100mg CBD and 100mg THC
by Vital
THC 100%
CBD 100%
Product image for Vital Lemonade 100mg 8 ounce
Beverages
Vital Lemonade 100mg 8 ounce
by Vital
THC 100%
Product image for Vital Fruit Punch 100mg 8 ounce
Beverages
Vital Fruit Punch 100mg 8 ounce
by Vital
THC 100%
Product image for Vital Tincture 4:1 400mg CBD and 100mg THC
Tinctures & Sublingual
Vital Tincture 4:1 400mg CBD and 100mg THC
by Vital
THC 100%
CBD 400%
Product image for Vital Watermelon Slices Gummies 100mg 10pack
Gummies
Vital Watermelon Slices Gummies 100mg 10pack
by Vital
THC 100%
Product image for Vital Peach Gummies 100mg 10pack
Gummies
Vital Peach Gummies 100mg 10pack
by Vital
Product image for Vital Sour Sensi Stripes 100mg 10pack
Gummies
Vital Sour Sensi Stripes 100mg 10pack
by Vital
THC 100%
Product image for Vital Cherry Gummies 100mg 10pack
Gummies
Vital Cherry Gummies 100mg 10pack
by Vital
THC 100%
Product image for Black Cherry [10pk] (100mg)
Gummies
Black Cherry [10pk] (100mg)
by Vital
Product image for Watermelon [10pk] (100mg)
Gummies
Watermelon [10pk] (100mg)
by Vital
Product image for 1:1 Blood Orange [10pk] (100mg CBD/100mg
Gummies
1:1 Blood Orange [10pk] (100mg CBD/100mg
by Vital
Product image for Cran Raspberry [10pk] (100mg THC/50mg CBN)
Gummies
Cran Raspberry [10pk] (100mg THC/50mg CBN)
by Vital
Product image for 2:1 Kiwi Strawberry [10pk] (200mg CBD/100mg THC)
Gummies
2:1 Kiwi Strawberry [10pk] (200mg CBD/100mg THC)
by Vital
Product image for Pineapple [10pk] (100mg)
Gummies
Pineapple [10pk] (100mg)
by Vital