About this product

Northern Lights autoflowering feminized seeds grows into a plant with 70% indica and 10% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Northern Lights has been derived from: Northern Lights x ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Northern Lights autoflowering feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 to 120 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 to 170 cm and will yield 550 to 750 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, treefruit, tropical and the effects can best be described as: happy, hungry, relaxed, sleepy.



Now in stock and available from 42.43 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Northern Lights autoflowering feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/northern-lights-autoflowering-feminized-seeds