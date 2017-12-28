About this product

Northern Lights feminized seeds grows into a plant with 100% indica and 0% sativa properties. Northern Lights has been derived from: Original Northern Lights. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 56 days. Northern Lights feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 50 to 80 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 to 200 cm and will yield 550 to 650 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: herbal, sweet, pine, treefruit and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, hungry, relaxed, sleepy.



