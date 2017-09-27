Copilot Live Resin Diamond Vape Cartridges are 100% Cannabis, made from high terpene extracts and liquified diamonds — no additives and distillate free. These cartridges are high in THC (90%+) and contain all the natural aromas, flavors, and terpenes of the high-quality source flower from which they are extracted. They are a full gram of unmatched flavor and potency. So, if you're looking for that classic skunky, herbal, fuel-like OG Kush aroma and flavor in a vape, take flight with the best Copilot there is!

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

read more