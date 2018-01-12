Willamette Valley Alchemy
Mimosa Shatter 1g
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
WVA “Shatter” is consistently stable and true to the name. The product has a brittle glass-like appearance and texture, that will easily break when touched with a dabbing tool at room temperature. WVA’s shatter is made from well-cured cannabis flower or sugar leaf trim. To achieve a true, stable shatter the material must be well dried and stored properly. WVA sources shatter material from high quality farms that we have worked with for years to dial in the proper consistency and stability that our consumers expect and is typically packaged in FEP or PTFE paper squares for easy dabbing.
Mimosa effects
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
