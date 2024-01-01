  • ZOOTROCKS
  • ZOOTBLAST
  • ZOOTBITES
Logo for the brand Zoots by Ionic

Zoots by Ionic

Premium Cannabis Infusions
All categoriesEdibles

Zoots by Ionic products

18 products
Product image for ZootDrops Kick Back Blend
Tinctures & Sublingual
ZootDrops Kick Back Blend
by Zoots by Ionic
THC 100%
Product image for ZootBites Caramel Espresso Brownies - 60mg 6 pack
Brownies
ZootBites Caramel Espresso Brownies - 60mg 6 pack
by Zoots by Ionic
THC 60%
Product image for ZootDrops Yippee Ki-Yay Blend ZootDrops 100mg
Tinctures & Sublingual
ZootDrops Yippee Ki-Yay Blend ZootDrops 100mg
by Zoots by Ionic
THC 100%
Product image for Berry ZootRocks 100mg
Candy
Berry ZootRocks 100mg
by Zoots by Ionic
THC 100%
Product image for Caramel ZootRocks 100mg 20-pack
Candy
Caramel ZootRocks 100mg 20-pack
by Zoots by Ionic
THC 100%
Product image for Tart Green Apple Rocks 100mg
Candy
Tart Green Apple Rocks 100mg
by Zoots by Ionic
THC 100%
Product image for 4:1 ZootChews Sour Apple 500mg 20-pack
Candy
4:1 ZootChews Sour Apple 500mg 20-pack
by Zoots by Ionic
THC 100%
CBD 400%
Product image for Watermelon ZootChews 100mg 20-pack
Candy
Watermelon ZootChews 100mg 20-pack
by Zoots by Ionic
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Product image for ZootBites Kooki Dough Blondies - 20mg 2 pack
Snack Foods
ZootBites Kooki Dough Blondies - 20mg 2 pack
by Zoots by Ionic
THC 20%
Product image for 2:1 CBD:THC Lemon ZootDrops - 300mg
Beverages
2:1 CBD:THC Lemon ZootDrops - 300mg
by Zoots by Ionic
THC 100%
CBD 200%
Product image for Lemon Drops 500mg
Candy
Lemon Drops 500mg
by Zoots by Ionic
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for ZootBites Caramel Espresso Brownies 20mg 2-pack
Brownies
ZootBites Caramel Espresso Brownies 20mg 2-pack
by Zoots by Ionic
THC 20%
Product image for Chili Cinnamon Zoot Rocks 100mg 20-pack
Candy
Chili Cinnamon Zoot Rocks 100mg 20-pack
by Zoots by Ionic
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Product image for Golden Mint Zoot Drops 100mg
Beverages
Golden Mint Zoot Drops 100mg
by Zoots by Ionic
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for ZootBlast Drink - 30mg
Beverages
ZootBlast Drink - 30mg
by Zoots by Ionic
THC 30%
Product image for ZOOT Rocks Caramel 100mg 20pk
Candy
ZOOT Rocks Caramel 100mg 20pk
by Zoots by Ionic
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Product image for ZootBlast - 10mg
Beverages
ZootBlast - 10mg
by Zoots by Ionic
THC 10%
Product image for Zootblast Energy Shot 10mg
Beverages
Zootblast Energy Shot 10mg
by Zoots by Ionic
THC 10%
CBD 0%