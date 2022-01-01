920 CBD
920 CBD is a CBD/Delta 8 Dispensary that was founded out of the necessity for Manitowoc County to have a safe and natural alternative to western medicine. Whether you are looking for pain management or need some advice on what may help you with stress and anxiety, our staff is experienced and knowledgeable about the products and services we offer. You never have to feel shy about asking questions if you are new to CBD. We want you to ask questions so we can provide you with a product that has been known to improve the quality of life of others. Our mission is to help you heal holistically while focusing on ‘Patients Over Profit’. We aim to guide you toward finding the best CBD or Delta 8 product to meet your healing and health goals. The 8 in Delta 8 stands for the placement of a chemical bond, one step over from where it sits in Delta 9. They have similar effects; however, Delta 8 has been proven to be 100% better at combating nausea which is great for Chemo and Crohn’s patients. Our store provides a wide selection of products, and all the products we offer are third-party tested. Knowledgeable Staff • 3rd Party Tested • Competitive Pricing 2033 S. 30th Street • 920-645-9318 QUALITY CBD & DELTA 8 PRODUCTS FAMILY OWNED VETERAN DISCOUNT Finding ways to better your mind, body, and spirit is more important now than ever.
10% off Everything in the store plus they can take advantage of our daily deals, and they earn loyalty points to buy stuff from the merch wall.
Must be a Veteran or active duty or a front line worker
MEDABLE MONDAY- 10% OFF All Edibles and Drinks In Store TECH TUESDAY-10% OFF All Cartridges, Disposables, & Batteries In Store FURRY FRIENDS WEDNESDAY- 10% OFF All Pet Products DOUBLE T THURSDAY-10% OFF All Topicals and Tinctures FLOWER FRIDAY-10% All CBD & Delta 8 Flower and $15 Small bud 1/8ths and $25 Moonrock 1/8s SHATTERDAY-10% All Concentrates