MEDABLE MONDAY- 10% OFF All Edibles and Drinks In Store TECH TUESDAY-10% OFF All Cartridges, Disposables, & Batteries In Store FURRY FRIENDS WEDNESDAY- 10% OFF All Pet Products DOUBLE T THURSDAY-10% OFF All Topicals and Tinctures FLOWER FRIDAY-10% All CBD & Delta 8 Flower and $15 Small bud 1/8ths and $25 Moonrock 1/8s SHATTERDAY-10% All Concentrates

10% off Everything in the store plus they can take advantage of our daily deals, and they earn loyalty points to buy stuff from the merch wall.

Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

Disclaimer

Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.

Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.