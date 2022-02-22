CBD Direct Club
2065.1 miles away
In-store purchasing only
This store’s menu is not available
About this cbd-store
CBD Direct Club
Relief that is always within your reach! Enjoy up to 60% off the entire selection of products. Our great pricing allows you the opportunity to try new items. Stock up in advance, so you don’t have to think twice Early access to new product releases Receive personalized guidance from our knowledgeable staff Not satisfied? You’ll get your money back with no questions asked Our quality CBD is grown and produced in the USA Insider news & tips only available via e-mail* Invitations to special VIP Member only promotions
Leafly member since 2022
Followers: 0
8820 W Russell Rd, Suite 140 , Las Vegas, NV
storefront
store Hours (Pacific Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-5pm
9am-5pm
9am-5pm
9am-5pm
9am-5pm
Closed
Closed
Photos of CBD Direct Club
Show all photos