icebergp00140 on August 5, 2019

Very respectfully, pet friendly, and very knowledgeable about the CDB product. I'm glad that we have places like this that we I fell so welcomed. I think the person who helped me was Jessica at the Lyle at. Location, helped me to find the exact formula that I needed the treat the symptoms that I experience. I suffer with bad PTSD and find it hard to go places but this place was very easy and very welcoming to go to. Thanks and Great Job. I give this place a five star rating and usually I am giving bad reviews but this time I'm giving a thumbs-up and an awesome job thank you 😊😊😊