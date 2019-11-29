Follow
Free Pre-Roll with Review! Google, Facebook, or Leafly!
FREE Google/Facebook/Leafly Review Pre-Roll Leave a review of our shop anywhere online and show us, and you'll get a free CBD pre-roll! No Purchase Necessary :) Review must be posted and shown to Wellness Consultant.
Be advised: Leafly reviews take 24-48 hours to post. Limit one per month.
All Products
Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower Lem Chem
from Lotus Gold
12.2%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Lem Chem
Strain
$39.99⅛ ounce
Breathable - Hemp Flower Cherry Wine 3.5g
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Wine
Strain
$15.99each
Flower - Lowell Smokes Original Indian Hemp 7 pack
from Lowell Smokes
0%
THC
17%
CBD
$34.99each
Breathable - Hemp Flower - Cherry Wine Pre-Roll 1g
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Wine
Strain
$4.99each
Colorado Cures - Topical - Hemphreeze Gel 250mg 1oz
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
250mg
CBD
$19.99each
Colorado Cures - Topical - Hemphreeze Gel 1000mg 4oz
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
1000mg
CBD
$59.99each
Topical - 250mg CBD Sugar Scrub - Rosemary Peppermint
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
250mg
CBD
$19.99each
Colorado Cures - Topical - Hot Cream 1000mg 4oz
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
1000mg
CBD
$59.99each
Colorado Cures - Topical - Coconut Salve 500mg 4oz
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
500mg
CBD
$39.99each
Colorado Cures - Topical - Hot Cream 250mg 1oz
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
250mg
CBD
$19.99each
Breathable - 1000mg ECBD Vape Juice 1000mg Purple Haze 60mL
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
1000mg
CBD
$49.99each
Edibles - Light It Up Light/Medium Roast Cold Brew Bags
from POT-O
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$16.99each
Colorado Cures - Capsule - Kratom Vietnam 100ct
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$24.99each
Colorado Cures - Capsules -Anytime Formula 25mg 30ct
from CBD PLUS
0%
THC
750mg
CBD
$49.99each
Colorado Cures - Tincture - Isolate Berry 2500mg 30mL
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
2500mg
CBD
$119.99each
Colorado Cures - Tincture - Isolate Berry 500mg 30mL
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
500mg
CBD
$39.99each
Colorado Cures - Tincture - Isolate Peppermint 1000mg 30mL
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
1000mg
CBD
$69.99each
Colorado Cures - Tincture - Isolate Peppermint 500mg 30mL
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
500mg
CBD
$39.99each
Tincture - 300mg Pets Plus Isolate Tincture - Chicken 30ml
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
300mg
CBD
$29.99each
Colorado Cures - Flower - CBD Pre Roll Pineapple Express 200mg
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
200mg
CBD
$14.99each
Edibles - Wake N Bake Dark Roast K-Cup
from POT-O
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$24.99each
Edibles - Light It Up Light/Medium Roast DECAF K-Cups
from POT-O
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$16.99each
Edibles - Hazelnut Haze Medium Roast Cold Brew Bags
from POT-O
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$16.99each
Colorado Cures - Tincture - Broad Spectrum Strawberry Lemonade 1000mg 30mL
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
1000mg
CBD
$69.99each
Colorado Cures - Tincture - Broad Spectrum Strawberry Lemonade 2500mg 30mL
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
2500mg
CBD
$149.99each
ATMOS - Hardware - Electro Dabber Kit
from Atmos
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$49.99each
ATMOS - Hardware - Nano Prime Battery Set Black
from Atmos
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.99each
Breathable - 1000mg Shatter Fruity Pebbles CBD
from CBD PLUS
0%
THC
1000mg
CBD
$49.99each
Breathable - 1000mg ECBD Vape Juice Hydro Berry 60mL
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
1000mg
CBD
$49.99each
Breathable - 1000mg ECBD Vape Juice Sour Diesel 60mL
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
1000mg
CBD
$49.99each
Hardware - Micro Pal Kit White
from Atmos
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$39.99each
Colorado Cures - Tincture - Broad Spectrum All Natural 2500mg 30mL
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
2500mg
CBD
$149.99each
Edibles - 250mg Mild Roast Whole Bean Coffee Guatemalan
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
250mg
CBD
$29.99each
Breathable - Hemp Flower Special Sauce Pre- Roll 1g
from CBD Plus USA
0.11%
THC
0.82%
CBD
$8.51 gram
Edibles - Jamaican Me Crazy Medium Roast K-Cups
from POT-O
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$24.99each
Edibles - Light it Up Light/Medium Roast K-Cups
from POT-O
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$16.99each
Edibles - Get Roasted Dark Roast K-Cups
from POT-O
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$16.99each
Edibles - Hazelnut Haze Medium Roast K-Cup
from POT-O
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$16.99each
Breathable - 1000mg ECBD Vape Juice Pineapple Express 60mL
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
1000mg
CBD
$49.99each
Colorado Cures - Edibles - CBD Isolate Infused Water - Coconut 25mg 5ml
from CBD Plus USA
0%
THC
25mg
CBD
$3.99each
