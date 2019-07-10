Herb_lord_420 on July 27, 2019

From the moment I walked in I was happily greeted by the staff members and impress by the pretension. The staff members are very knowledgeable. When I stumped them with a question about their product, they explained that they can easily find out the answer with a "think tank" of researchers to find out, Sure enough within a couple of minutes my question was answered. Later on the owner comes out to introduce himself and starts to tell me all about the company. I left with a awesome shirt and will definitely be returning soon.