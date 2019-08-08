All 3.5 g flower for $33. All 7 g flower for $55. This includes Elektra, Gas, & Special Sauce.
Sweet and sour candy powder with natural flavoring and 25mg of Isolate CBD. Available in Blue Razz, Sour Orange, Green Apple, and Sour Strawberry.
60mL in volume, our delicious 1000mg CBD vape juice contains our Premium Broad-Spectrum Canna extract which features additional active ingredients derived from Cannabis like CBG, CBC, and CBDV to name a few. This vegetable and propylene glycol blended juice is 30%pg / 70%vg and is commonly used for relaxation and to alleviate sudden onsets of symptoms experienced from various conditions like pain, anxiety, and restlessness. Ingredients: USP Propylene Glycol, USP Vegetable Glycerin, Natural and Artificial Flavoring, Proprietary Blend: Broad Spectrum Industrial Hemp Extract.
Buy one tincture get one 50% off 2pm - 4:20pm Monday - Saturday and all day Sunday!
When you check in to our store on facebook you can get $1.00 off your purchase
When you write us a facebook and google review you will receive a free Cherry Wine pre roll with your purchase!