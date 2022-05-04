Arizona is home to over 100 cannabis dispensaries that serve recreational and medical patients throughout the state. As a recently crowned cannabis state, Arizonans finally have medical marijuana and recreational cannabis access. Still, many people have unanswered questions about dispensaries in Arizona. Whether you're a local looking to better understand the rules around dispensaries or simply visiting the Grand Canyon State for pleasure, our dispensary experts put together the essential information you need to know before going to a weed dispensary in Arizona.

Arizona dispensary hours

Most weed dispensaries in Arizona are open from 9 am to 9 pm, with some open even later. Dispensaries are allowed to operate seven days a week and often are open on holidays and during special events. You can verify the operating hours of your favorite Arizona dispensary at any time using Leafly.com.

Items to bring

To enter a recreational dispensary in Arizona, you must present a valid identification card, such as a driver's license, to verify you are at least 21 years old or older. Arizona recreational dispensaries will accept your out-of-state driver's license if you visit from an outside state.

Medical marijuana cards from states outside of Arizona are not accepted at medical dispensaries in Arizona. Only medical marijuana patients with a valid medical marijuana card issued by the Arizona Department of Health Services may enter a medical dispensary.

Estimated wait times

When recreational cannabis stores first opened their doors in Arizona, consumer demand was so high that many customers experienced long wait times to purchase cannabis—up to an hour or more. Since then, more cannabis stores have opened, fulfilling the high demand for cannabis across cities in Arizona. While wait times are not as long as they used to be, prepare to spend at least 20-30 minutes waiting in line, especially during the COVID era when establishments try to discourage overcrowding in small spaces.

How to find legit dispensaries in Arizona

Arizonans new to retail cannabis may wonder what makes a dispensary legitimate. Legit dispensaries are dispensaries that have a legal license to operate. Today, there are over 100 total licensed and legitimate dispensaries in Arizona. You can verify adult-use dispensary licenses through the ADHS or use Leafly to see a complete list of licensed dispensaries in Arizona.