Pet friendly dispensaries in Bakersfield, California
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- MED & RECLeaf - Thousand Oaks54 dealsPickup in under 30 mins81.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- RECFrom the Earth - Port HuenemeDeliveryPickup83.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
This was our first time ordering from From the Earth-Hueneme, and we will definitely be returning customers. The process was seamless, delivery was fast, and the shop kept us updated every step of the way—I especially loved the real-time tracking. However, the best part of the experience was Chris, our delivery driver. He was incredibly professional and polite, taking the time to get out of his car, shake my hand, and introduce himself. In today’s world, his kindness was a breath of fresh air that truly gave me hoperead full review
- RECTHE WEED Powered by 818 BrandsPickup92.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
I really like the shop. Grrat people here. The budtenders are selfless and actually care. The shop has a great vibe, and the products are consistently excellent. I’m so happy I found this place! Real shout out to you, guys! I couldn't pay for weed with cryptocurrency, but I really wanted to..read full review
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup101.8 mi awayOpen until 9:55pm PT
- MED & RECKush Korner II1 dealDeliveryPickup101.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Kush Korner II is one of my favorite dispensaries in Los Angeles. The shop is clean, the vibe is chill, and the staff actually knows what they’re talking about. They helped me find exactly what I wanted, and they always have a great selection of flower, vapes, and edibles. The prices are straightforward with no surprises at checkout. It’s also easy to get in and out, which I really appreciate. If you’re in Los Angeles and looking for a reliable weed shop, this place is definitely worth checking out.read full review
- MED & RECThe High Note - LAXPickup104.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Amazing staff, safe location, quality selection! Need a good recommendation on a product, ask the staff! So friendly and helpful. The team is knowledgeable and always provides excellent recommendations. The shop is clean, and the products are top-quality. I always leave feeling satisfied. Another time I needed to pay for a purchase with cryptocurrency, do you have such a payment method? I would be glad if such an opportunity arises.read full review
- MED & RECGreen Cross of Torrance9 dealsDeliveryPickup114.0 mi awayPreorder until 7am PT
Hands down one of the best dispensary experiences I've had! The staff was super friendly, knowledgeable, and made me feel welcome from the moment I walked in. They took the time to answer all my questions and helped me find exactly what I was looking for. Shota like yoda was a GREAT HELP! Thank you! The store was clean, organized, and had a great selection of products. Prices were fair, and the quality was top-notch. I'll definitely be coming back!read full review
- MED & RECMMD - Long BeachDeliveryPickup119.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
First time visit I was impressed. I came with one product in mind. Alejandro (Alex) suggested another after a brief conversation with me. I'm so glad he did, a great tip. The entire staff was friendly from the receptionist to the bud tender. Even the security guards didn't look like they were having a bad day as most do.read full review
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