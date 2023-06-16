Find a weed dispensary near Pacific Beach or Mission Beach
Frequently asked questions
Yes! Recreational weed is legal for adults over 21 on Mission Beach and Pacific Beach. Medical patients are also able to make purchases legally.
In Pacific Beach and Mission Beach, CA, adults over 21 can purchase up to one ounce of cannabis flower.
In Mission Beach and Pacific Beach, CA, weed typically costs between $7.50 and $15 a gram depending on the quality of the strain.
In Pacific Beach and Mission Beach, CA, you must bring a valid driver’s license or other listed government issued ID in order to be permitted into a dispensary. Additionally, it is beneficial to carry cash, since some dispensaries still operate on a cash only basis.
On Pacific Beach or Mission Beach, CA, an adult over 21 can carry up to one ounce (28.5 grams) at a time.