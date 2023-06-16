Find a weed dispensary near Pacific Beach or Mission Beach

Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal on Mission Beach or Pacific Beach? Yes! Recreational weed is legal for adults over 21 on Mission Beach and Pacific Beach. Medical patients are also able to make purchases legally.

How much weed can I buy near Mission Beach? In Pacific Beach and Mission Beach, CA, adults over 21 can purchase up to one ounce of cannabis flower.

How much does weed typically cost near Pacific Beach? In Mission Beach and Pacific Beach, CA, weed typically costs between $7.50 and $15 a gram depending on the quality of the strain.

What do I need to bring to a recreational dispensary in Pacific Beach? In Pacific Beach and Mission Beach, CA, you must bring a valid driver’s license or other listed government issued ID in order to be permitted into a dispensary. Additionally, it is beneficial to carry cash, since some dispensaries still operate on a cash only basis.