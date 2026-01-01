Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Colorado
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- RECGreen Dragon - BreckenridgeClosed until 10am MT
Super cool staff, chatting about their favorite products, edibles and flower. Great deals, delicious buds. They care about Cannabis for recreational as well as medicinal purposes, and are excited about the industry. Do NOT go next door to Delilah where a few jerks are just there for a paycheck and they hate the tourists and treat them like dirt. They should be ashamed of themselves for not taking more pride in their work!! I work in the kitchen of a medical dispensary in AZ, and I wake up happy and feeling lucky to be a part of this freaking GOLDRUSH of an industry!read full review
- MEDDANK Dispensary - (Medical)5 dealsPickup in under 30 minsClosed until 10am MT
They have everything you can want as a patient and more. They can quickly navigate me to a product based on a few questions m, or specifics I’m hoping to find. Either way it’s often wise to ask their opinion because they really know their products. Did online pickup and it was expedited quickly. As always a warm welcoming staff and plenty to choose from.read full review
- RECSocial Cannabis Chambers DIA Airport27 dealsPickup in under 30 minsPreorder until 8am MT
Social cannabis and their whole community and employees which I still have family are the greatest For example tonight I talked to Russell he is very helpful knowledgeable nice and makes you want to return to this business he has Great great great customer service skills.I shop at places around and closest to my community my below Green valley ranch area DIA where I can feel like family as I have done for my community growing up here. I have all my children shopping here know that they are 21 plus a lot of my community members I always referring to here And make sure they sign up for their points thanks guysread full review
- RECSilver Stem Fine Cannabis | Nederland Boulder AreaClosed until 10am MT
- MEDAjoya Weed Dispensary Lakewood MedClosed until 9am MT
Today was my 14th visit to Ajoya. Always a good experience and nice group of employees. I received help from the team and especially Sophia who was my budtender. 5 J's for the price of four makes the deal for me. I tell all my friends about this place as it is close to home and filled with choices for any bud fiend.read full review
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