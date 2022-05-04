Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Illinois
What to expect from Illinois dispensaries
Illinois is home to over 100 licensed cannabis dispensaries that serve both medical patients and recreational customers throughout the state. The progress that has been made towards cannabis legalization in Illinois has brought both excitement and confusion to cannabis consumers eager to visit and buy from local dispensaries. Whether you’re an Illinoisian, or simply visiting the Prairie State for pleasure, we’ve put together the most important information you need to know before you visit a cannabis dispensary in Illinois.
History of weed in Illinois
Illinois boasts one of the most diverse economies in the United States, so it’s not surprising to see that cannabis has been added to its list of industries. The road to cannabis legalization in Illinois started in 2013 and came to fruition Jan. 1 2014 when medical marijuana and medical dispensaries were officially legalized in the state for medical card holders thanks to The Compassionate Use of Medical Cannabis Program. Later in 2016, SB2228 decriminalized possession of small amounts of cannabis (10 grams or less). In 2019, laws were signed to usher in recreational cannabis legalization for all adults aged 21 years old or over which began Jan. 1, 2020.
Weed purchases must be made between 10am - 10pm
Dispensaries in Illinois are required to adhere to strict rules around when customers can place orders for weed. The golden rule in Illinois is dispensaries can only accept weed orders between 10am - 10pm. This rule applies to both in-store orders and online orders. You can use Leafly to find dispensaries open until 10pm near you.
Identification cards and medical marijuana cards are required
You won’t be able to enter a dispensary in Illinois without providing a government-issued identification card upon arrival. Types of identification cards accepted at Illinois recreational dispensaries include valid driver’s licenses and state identification cards. If you’re planning to visit a medical marijuana dispensary, you will need to present a valid medical marijuana card issued by the state of Illinois in order to enter. Medical marijuana patients visiting from out-of-state are not allowed to visit medical dispensaries in Illinois but can visit recreational dispensaries. You must be at least 21 years old to enter a dispensary in Illinois.
First-time buyer perks
If it’s your first time visiting a pot dispensary in Illinois, you get the added benefit of a free consultation with a budtender at the dispensary during your inaugural visit. The budtender can give you an introduction to the different types of cannabis available, answer any questions you have, and work with you to find a strain that meets your needs. Another perk of being a first-time buyer at an Illinois dispensary is that many shops offer special weed deals and discounts, such as a discount on your first purchase.
Finding legit dispensaries
People new to visiting a dispensary may wonder what makes a legitimate dispensary. Legit dispensaries can be summarized as dispensaries that have a license to operate. Today, there are around 110 total licensed and legitimate dispensaries in Illinois. You can verify adult-use dispensary licenses at any time through the State of Illinois, or use Leafly to quickly see the highest rated dispensaries in Illinois.
How to buy weed in Illinois: Tax Information
Illinois cannabis tax breakdown
Like most goods sold in the US, cannabis products are subject to certain taxes. Every state has unique tax rates and laws when it comes to cannabis, including Illinois, which features a complicated cannabis tax law that varies depending on THC levels.
Illinois uses THC levels in cannabis to determine how much tax dispensaries should apply on each cannabis purchase. In general, the cannabis tax in Illinois is 10%, but this number increases for cannabis products with THC concentrations above 35%—increasing the cannabis tax to 25%. Essentially, the more THC in a product, the higher the tax. Additionally, if you’re shopping at a recreational dispensary in Illinois, you will be required to pay a 6.25% retail sales tax. The only exceptions to cannabis taxes are for medical marijuana patients, who are only subject to a 1% statewide sales tax.
Cash is required. Credit cards, checks, and cryptocurrency are not accepted
Like other states that have legalized cannabis, Illinois requires all cannabis purchases be made in cash. Fortunately, most dispensaries have ATMs to allow you to take out cash for a small fee. Illinois dispensaries are cash-only because banks operate on the federal level where marijuana is still illegal, making banks unable to accept anything but cash from dispensaries. This means that dispensaries in Illinois do not accept personal checks, credit cards, debit cards, or cryptocurrency as forms of payment.
Where to consume weed in Illinois
Illinois has passed laws outlining where people can and cannot smoke weed. Essentially, Illinois consumption laws state that there are only a few key locations where you are free to smoke and enjoy cannabis, including:
- Inside a home that you own
- Inside a home that you rent with the landlord’s written permission
- Consumption lounges
How to transport weed in Illinois
It’s important to note that in addition to consumption laws, Illinois has laws regarding the transportation of cannabis. In Illinois, it is legal for adults aged 21 years or older to transport cannabis within the state as long as the marijuana is stowed away properly. Any violation of this, or driving under the influence of cannabis, may result in a misdemeanor with jail time and possibly a fine over $2,000.
To safely transport cannabis legally in Illinois, your cannabis must meet the following requirements:
- Cannabis must be sealed and kept in a child-proof container
- Cannabis cannot be accessible to driver while the car is moving
- Cannabis must only be transported by an adult age 21 years old or older
Types of cannabis products available in Illinois
Both medical and recreational dispensaries in Illinois offer a selection of cannabis products ranging in price, quality, potency, as well as unique cannabinoid combinations (Ex. high THC, low CBD). Cannabis products widely available in Illinois dispensaries include cannabis flower, THC concentrates, THC edibles, cartridges, and pre-rolls. But before you start shopping, It’s important to know that Illinois has strict purchasing limits on certain types of cannabis products.
