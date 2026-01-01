Best weed dispensaries in Castleton, Vermont with authentic reviews
Results 1-30 of 2272
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Somewhere On The Mountain6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins10.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
SOTM is the very finest retail store that I've ever been to, and not just Cannabis dispensaries, but all types of retail stores!!! The staff is amazing! Three people that have helped me in my purchase decisions and that treat customers like friends are: Will, Emerald and the owner, Ronnie. Will is very friendly and knowledgeable! Ronnie is a model business owner who works the sales floor often and he knows how to please his customers with his vast Cannabis knowledge, his amazing product variety, his great pricing, his enjoyable, upbeat personality, and his customers come first priority!!! I've had the pleasure of being helped at SOTM by a long time, wonderful floor person, Emerald! She is an inspiration to everyone with her truly beautiful customer interactions. She treats every customer she helps as if they are the most important person with her great communications and uniquely beautiful personality!!! I would drive for over an hour to get to SOTM, because it's truly that uniquely awesome in every way possible!!! I'm lucky to only live 10 minutes away from this jewel of a store!!!read full review
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Vermont Trap HousePickup in under 30 mins4.6 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
I have visited this store a dozen times in the last 30 days. Always the best service and the best bud. I have not been disappointed with any order. I compared the prices in town, they are comparable with some deals here and there. Given the consistent level of their premium level strands, I think they give the best value. The fact that they are a delight to talk to is just a happy bonusread full review
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2. Vermont Cannabis Cafe, LLC1 dealPickup in under 30 mins11.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
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6. FLŌRA Cannabis1 dealPickup in under 30 mins27.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
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10. The Gas Station Dispensary10.6 mi away
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13. Pine Grove Organics - Brandon13.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
20. High Peaks CannaPickup in under 30 mins47.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
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22. Capital Cannabis Co.Pickup in under 30 mins54.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
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23. 31 North5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins57.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Great addition to the shops off Rt 100! Clean, welcoming and they have variety of strains. Preorder is always fast, easy and the bud tenders are great to chat with. They always have some type of deals going on plus give discounts to locals. Feels a little like a local secret that hasn’t been discovered yet by the tourist, and I’m looking forward to this shops growth! Will be back again…:-)read full review
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28. Ratu's Cannabis Supply53.5 mi awayClosed until 10:30am ET
The staff is very knowledgeable and if there's anything they may have questions about, they have a library they can reference to get more information for their customers. They have a very wide variety of flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, edibles, etc. My personal favorite is the multi packs they have for pre rolls. Saving me the time of having to roll when I'm super busy at home. The music and vibe is calming and laid back. They also have number is comfortable sitting area's where you can wait while they tend to other customers. I will definitely be coming back here and recommending it to those that ask.read full review
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29. Juana's Garden Cannabis BoutiquePickup in under 30 mins54.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
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30. Devil's Den Cannabis CompanyPickup in under 30 mins58.8 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
Absolutely Love this Dispensary! The staff are so knowledgeable and ready to help. Wanna get in and out? Wanna know what your weed is gonna do to you? Park out front or park out back. Lots of food and local shops to check out. Don't miss out on this Gem in downtown Bradford. Oh come see the waterfall too!read full review
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