Best weed dispensaries in Coxsackie, New York with authentic reviews
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- REC
1. Stage One Dispensary - AlbanyPickup in under 30 mins20.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
The staff is very accommodating and knowledgeable. I needed a strain that was good for pain relief, the bud tender knew exactly what I needed. They explained to me how certain strains and the turpines act, and how helpful the strain I picked might be. They explained what effects I could expect, noting one strain may Knock me out, while another helps with pain and would help with my energy levels. I will note that at one point there was an employee that was very loud and abrasive, however she no longer seems to be there. Everyone there has been nothing but respectful, attentive and courteous. The shop is clean, and they have a really good selection of both weed products as well as glass to choose from. No waiting outside in the cold like some other places I've been. This is the place I recommend to anyone visiting from out of town.read full review
- REC
5. Temescal Wellness - Pittsfield (Recreational)Pickup25.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Just would like to give a shout-out to Temescal for really doing an amazing job with their decorations for Halloween! The yellow brick road was just the coolest! And thank you always to Rob for being so good to me! No matter what kind of day I’m having I always know I will walk out of Temescal with a smile because of him!read full review
- MED
8. Verilife - Albany (Medical)Pickup28.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
love the staff and atmosphere. I'm really writing to ask the folks at Matter what's going on with the capsules and highest thc concentration tincture (blue). Many customers rely on these for pain management. The capsules are particularly potent and perfect for many to get through a whole day. The problem is they don’t communicate with the staff at Verilife so they're not sure what's going on. we heard the machine broke and they're waiting on a part. That said, being medical, why are we not treated like this is important medicine? If there was a shortage of insulin we'd hear about it. And, the staff said they can't contact the folks at Matter.read full review
- REC
10. Royale FlowerPickup22.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Sorry, unable to edit my prior review. I was not overcharged or deceived. The receipt was confusing, the itemized column added up to the correct final total not the subtotal. It is just an odd accounting thing probably to make sure NYS gets their piece of the action. Wonder how many customers have been confused by this. I figured it out before I went to inquire. So fortunately I didn't make an donkey out of my self. We're coolread full review
16. Riverbend Dispensary7.1 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I don't know what these other reviews are talking about, but this is one of the best dispos in NY State and the cheapest! The staff is very knowledgeable of their products, they always have great suggestions and they are super friendly they never forget a face. Will always hit this one even tho I live across the river.read full review
- MED
30. Vireo Health of New York Albany24.2 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
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