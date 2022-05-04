What to expect from Oregon dispensaries

Oregon is home to over 700 cannabis dispensaries that serve recreational and medical patients throughout the state. As a veteran cannabis state, Oregonians have enjoyed the benefits of legalized recreational marijuana since 2015. Whether you're a local looking to better understand the rules or simply visiting the Beaver State for pleasure, our dispensary experts put together the essential information you need to know before going to a dispensary in Oregon. Oregon dispensary hours Most weed dispensaries in Oregon are open from 9 am to 9 pm. Dispensaries are allowed to operate seven days a week and often are open on holidays and during special events. You can verify the operating hours of your favorite Oregon dispensary at any time using Leafly.com. Items to bring To enter a recreational dispensary in Oregon, you must present a valid identification card, such as a driver's license, to verify you are at least 21 years old or older. Oregon recreational dispensaries will accept your out-of-state driver's license if you're visiting from an outside state. Medical marijuana patients visiting medical dispensaries in Oregon must be at least 18 years old and present a valid identification card and their medical marijuana card issued by the Oregon Medical Marijuana Program. Oregon dispensaries do not accept out-of-state medical marijuana cards. How to find legit dispensaries in Oregon People new to retail cannabis may wonder what makes a dispensary legitimate. Legit dispensaries are dispensaries that have a license to operate. Today, there are over 600 total licensed and legitimate dispensaries in Oregon. You can verify adult-use dispensary licenses through the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission or use Leafly to see the highest rated dispensaries in Oregon quickly.

How to buy weed in Oregon

Oregon cannabis tax breakdown Like most goods sold in the US, THC products are subject to certain taxes. Every state has unique laws when it comes to cannabis tax. Fortunately, Oregon's marijuana tax rates are straightforward and cost consumers half as much as neighboring states like Washington and California. In Oregon, all adult-use cannabis purchases are subject to a 17% cannabis excise tax. On top of that, you have to pay a 3% local municipal tax. You don't have to worry about state sales taxes as Oregon has none. The only exemption to Oregon's cannabis tax is for medical marijuana patients, whose purchases are not taxed. Cash-only. Credit cards, checks, and cryptocurrency are not accepted Like other states that have legalized cannabis, Oregon requires all cannabis purchases to be in cash. Fortunately, most cannabis shops have ATMs to allow you to take out money for a small fee. Oregon dispensaries are cash-only because banks operate on the federal level where marijuana is still illegal, making banks unable to accept anything but cash from dispensaries. As a result, dispensaries in Oregon do not accept personal checks, credit cards, debit cards, or cryptocurrency as forms of payment for cannabis products. Cannabis taxes are applied upon each checkout at a dispensary or may be applied electronically through an online ordering system such as Leafly.

Where to consume weed in Oregon

Oregon has passed laws outlining where people can and cannot smoke weed. Essentially, Oregon consumption laws state that there are only a few key locations where you are free to smoke and enjoy cannabis, including: Inside a home that you own

Inside a home that you rent with the landlord's written permission How to transport weed in Oregon It's important to note that Oregon has passed laws regarding the transportation of cannabis in addition to consumption laws. To safely transport cannabis legally in Oregon, your cannabis must meet the following requirements: Cannabis must be transported by an adult aged 21 years old or older

The amount of cannabis transported may not exceed the legal possession limit of 8 ounces of cannabis flower, 1 ounce of cannabis concentrates, and 16 ounces of an infused edible In Oregon, it is illegal to drive under the influence of cannabis. The penalty for driving while under the influence of cannabis starts with 48 hours in jail, increasing based on the first, second, or third offense. To comply with Oregon laws, you should only have enough cannabis on you that is equal to or less than the legal possession limits.

History of weed in Oregon

Originally a state built on logging and timber, Oregon is now a leading center for industries like software, tourism, and cannabis. The Beaver State has one of the most progressive attitudes regarding recreational cannabis use, with grassroots efforts beginning as far back as 1973, when the state decriminalized possession of up to one ounce of marijuana. In 1998, the Oregon Medical Marijuana Act passed, ushering in The Oregon Medical Marijuana Program (OMMP) and medical marijuana dispensaries. In 2012, recreational marijuana was on the ballot for the first time, but voters voted against the measure (53% to 47%). But later, in 2014, Oregon voters legalized recreational marijuana for adult use, paving the way for recreational dispensaries.

Types of cannabis products available in Oregon