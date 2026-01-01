Best weed dispensaries in Goodlettsville, Tennessee with authentic reviews
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4. Consider It Flowers (Delivery)DeliveryClosed until 11am CT
Consider It Flowers is the only place my husband and I order from. Everyone is so nice, and the communication is always on point when it comes to delivery. The fact that you’re able to call, text, and track the delivery is amazing especially when you are a busy person. Also to add, this place became my absolute favorite when they put the point system in, you are able to save your points for discounts. I have always struggled with sleep, when I started the delta-8 products my sleep schedule improved without waking up to that groggy feeling you would get taking melatonin. We also love the delta-10 products when we need some energy to start the day. Lastly every order you get you get a small freebie, who can argue with that? It’s awesome.read full review
5. Perfect Plant Hemp Co14.6 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
PP has some of the freshest products available online. Have been a consistent customers for a while now. Cristin prepares and ships order fast and accurate. Orders have been arriving in 4 days or less. Shipping use to be free but now $8, from free to $8 quite a jump with no notification and believe it or not, it takes longer for shipping. As much as I have enjoyed PP products shipping is far to expensive and I have found another dispensary that still charges shipping but for almost half of PP and product and prices are just as fresh. So unfortunately I guess I have to say goodbye to PP. LOVE YA MAN!!!!!! I would recommend but ….read full review
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