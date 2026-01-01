Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in Gray, Tennessee
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2. Apotheca - KingsportPickup9.3 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
The Staff is very kind, professional, and knowledgable…especially helpful for a newcomer like me. I’ve been curious about trying these products, but I get overwhelmed by the many different strains, combos, & dosages available. Not to mention the best “impact” I’m seeking and which product personally works for me. Apothecas products are 3rd party tested, so I feel confident that they’re not only safe and pure, but consistent with intended use. My local store here in Kingsport, TN is always clean and athletically pleasing with their fantastic display of products. I’m so happy to have found them!read full review
4. The Smoky Grass Station: Greeneville25.0 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
8. Blue Flowers Cannabis Boutique48.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Absolutely love Blue Flowers! The shop has such a cool vibe, and the selection is top-notch. The staff is seriously the best—so friendly and knowledgeable. They really take the time to help you find exactly what you need. Whether you're new to cannabis or know your stuff, you'll feel right at home here. Highly recommend!read full review
9. Franny's Farmacy56.4 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
The staff were incredibly helpful. I was given a small sample to try on my dog. His belly was raw from grass allergies. raw. It cleared up overnight. Gave it to my father who has been seeing dermatologist for dry, cracked hands. The first time he used it, the cracks began getting better. Excellent Quality and Excellent Service.read full review
10. Skyland Cannabis Company57.2 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
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