Dispensaries with frontline worker discounts in Plainview, Texas
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- MED & RECTrinidad's Higher Calling U15 dealsPickup260.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm MT
As a medical patient of THCU, I never cease to be amazed by the helpful, knowledgeable, and caring budtenders, Jeff, Joe, and Carlos. Anyone of these will help you leave the store with the best buds for your needs. I’m glad I live in Trinidad and can take advantage of this asset anytime I wish. Thanks, Jamesread full review
- RECWeedmart LLC1 dealDeliveryPickup287.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm MT
I love this place. Not only do they have the best prices, but they have the best people. While you're standing there waiting to check in? Read all the funny signs. The signs really make my day. I wish I had a smoking place that had all those signs because that would be so 420! This place is for a certain type of niche customer and that type of customer is me!read full review
- MED & RECPurLife - Sunland Park326.6 mi away
I am a big fan of PurLife , their prices are very competitively lower than other dispensaries. I’ve been to about four locations and the staff is always amazing and very friendly. Today’s visit was no exception, I had Jacob as my weed buddy , very professional . friendly, and got me deals I didn’t know I qualified for, Jacob saved me a pretty good amount of money on today’s visit! Thank you Purlife , again and again for the great deals and products!! definitely I am a loyal customer..read full review
- Texas Hill Country Vape and Smoke - BlancoPickup341.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm CT
Just good folks who know their stuff. Popped into Texas Hill Country Vape needing a new tank after mine crapped out. The manager Alexis hooked me up quick – no fuss, no pushing fancy gear I don't need. She was even able to save me a few bucks by throwing in a deal after I was ready to pay sticker price. Place is clean, no annoying music or weird smells. It honestly feels more like a place that's trying to be a part of the community, rather than some sketchy head shop vibe. They stand behind their product's quality and their recommendations have been spot on, which is always a nice peace of mind. If you're around Blanco and want honest help without all the smoke and mirrors, this is your spot. Solid people.read full review
- Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup480.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm CT
- MEDDoozy DispensaryPickup253.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED & RECSmokal Smoke LLC - SocorroPickup in under 30 mins296.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm MT
I love this store and the people are amazing and helpful, mostly. They also have great prices and products and, overall they are very knowledgeable about their products. Only have had a problem a few times.!! I recommend them to anyone who wants a great product, deal and service and, prices.read full review
- MEDMedical Man Wellness Dispensary2 dealsPickup248.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm CT
The fact that Jesse is very knowledgeable about every strain and product in his shop, his prices are almost unbeatable, and I’m never disappointed with any of the product. 10 out of 10 I recommend anyone looking for the best dispensary did I mention that he has won several awards It’s a reason why get in there and shop.read full review
- RECSocial Cannabis Chambers DIA Airport20 dealsPickup422.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:50pm MT
Social cannabis and their whole community and employees which I still have family are the greatest For example tonight I talked to Russell he is very helpful knowledgeable nice and makes you want to return to this business he has Great great great customer service skills.I shop at places around and closest to my community my below Green valley ranch area DIA where I can feel like family as I have done for my community growing up here. I have all my children shopping here know that they are 21 plus a lot of my community members I always referring to here And make sure they sign up for their points thanks guysread full review
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