Best weed dispensaries in Poultney, Vermont with authentic reviews
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Sponsored Dispensaries
- RECSomewhere On The Mountain7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins14.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
SOTM is the very finest retail store that I've ever been to, and not just Cannabis dispensaries, but all types of retail stores!!! The staff is amazing! Three people that have helped me in my purchase decisions and that treat customers like friends are: Will, Emerald and the owner, Ronnie. Will is very friendly and knowledgeable! Ronnie is a model business owner who works the sales floor often and he knows how to please his customers with his vast Cannabis knowledge, his amazing product variety, his great pricing, his enjoyable, upbeat personality, and his customers come first priority!!! I've had the pleasure of being helped at SOTM by a long time, wonderful floor person, Emerald! She is an inspiration to everyone with her truly beautiful customer interactions. She treats every customer she helps as if they are the most important person with her great communications and uniquely beautiful personality!!! I would drive for over an hour to get to SOTM, because it's truly that uniquely awesome in every way possible!!! I'm lucky to only live 10 minutes away from this jewel of a store!!!read full review
- RECVermont Trap HousePickup in under 30 mins5.0 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
I have visited this store a dozen times in the last 30 days. Always the best service and the best bud. I have not been disappointed with any order. I compared the prices in town, they are comparable with some deals here and there. Given the consistent level of their premium level strands, I think they give the best value. The fact that they are a delight to talk to is just a happy bonusread full review
All Dispensary results
- Vermont Cannabis Cafe, LLC1 dealPickup in under 30 mins16.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
- RECThe Gas Station Dispensary14.4 mi away
- RECPine Grove Organics - Brandon20.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- High Peaks CannaPickup in under 30 mins40.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm ET
- RECSilver Therapeutics - Williamstown (Adult Use)Pickup in under 30 mins56.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Brooke was great assisting me with a small issue with a past order. They made it right on the spot. This here is the exact reason (besides prices) I have been coming here for years. Anyone reading this should give them a try and amaze yourself with great products, friendly staff and a relaxed experience. They will take care of you and point you in the best direction for whatever your cannabis or cbd needs are.read full review
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