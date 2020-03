Yak023 on December 4, 2019

I was thinking about returning, as they are very close to our home. Did the Prison Guard quit yet? I was very insulted as I was being treated like I walked in with an AR-15. Sorry buddy, I’m missing a leg and metal detectors are effected. That wasn’t the issue though, he disliked my white look, I appear to be a Nazi to him, although “let the black woman through" which emphasized his “point”, involved my wife. Having dealt with men-with-badges in the past, I prefer to boycott this establishment. The people inside went out of their way to be nice, as they saw my . . . PTSD and negative attitude. Will never shop here.