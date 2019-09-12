Lupkie on November 17, 2019

this shop is just fantastic no one shoving jars in your face because they have tables on the floor for you to walk around and check out the products. a very clean and home like setting very relaxed feeling. the staff was also amazing from check In to check out John and Joe made my experience all the better with all there knowledge and of course their friendliness and made sure I was very well taken care of. thank guys for such a great experience. I will definitely be back often.