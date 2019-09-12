Jennifer26
awesome place! great staff!! love that kushy punch ❤!!
Thank you so much for the feedback! We look to make the strongest connections we can with patients. Check our leafly menu for our daily deals!
Nice new spot. Ill definitely be back. Very nice budtenders. As long as the quality is good the service is the next important and they got em both!
Thank you for your feedback! We can't wait to see you again.
this shop is just fantastic no one shoving jars in your face because they have tables on the floor for you to walk around and check out the products. a very clean and home like setting very relaxed feeling. the staff was also amazing from check In to check out John and Joe made my experience all the better with all there knowledge and of course their friendliness and made sure I was very well taken care of. thank guys for such a great experience. I will definitely be back often.
Thank you so much for your feedback, We're glad to hear you had a pleasant experience! see you real soon!
This shop is wonderful! Very clean, nice open showroom. Christian helped me on the floor and he was very helpful, friendly, and gave me some good recommendations. Andrew rang me out, and he was very friendly and pleasant. 😃 I will most certainly be back.
Thank you so much for the feedback! We aim to make our patients feel welcomed and hope that they walk away with a better understanding of what works for them. Thank you again, we hope to see you again soon!
Very cool staff and very welcoming! I’ll be back.
Thank you for your feedback. We're always hoping to demonstrate prime retail customer service, Stop by for our Presto vendors day from 4-8 pm for great deals! Hope to see you back soon!
Excellent establishment! Friendly and welcoming staff. A different kind of dispensary experience.
Thank you so much for your feedback. We really appreciate it! We want our customers to feel as comfortable as possible in a traditional retail environment. Our goal is to reinvent the way southeast Michigan consumes cannabis, we're hoping our friendly approach can help disassociate the scary dispensary stigma. Come back soon!
Great place, wide selection, wonderful friendly staff very helpful!
We're so happy to hear you were pleased with our products. Thank you so much for the feedback! Come back soon and check out our new expanded inventory including new strains, new cartridges and a whole new stock of CBD products!
Wonderful people here¡ Ray is ma boi.
Thank you so much for your feedback! We're always staffed with friendly and qualified Bud-tenders, whos main goal is to assure that our patients leave satisfied with their products and excited to return for more! Stop back in to say HI to Ray and his staff!