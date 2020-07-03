We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Love cannabis?
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
MKX 1G Carts 4/$100
Drip 1G Carts 3/$90
Savage Sticks 1G Carts $25
MKX 1G K-Fire Pods 3/$90
Big Gas .5G Live Resin $25
High Life Farms 1G Sugar $35
Choice 1G Live Resin Sugar $50
North 1G Sugar 3/$90
Redbud Roots 1G Live Resin 2/$85
15% OFF ALL EDIBLES!!