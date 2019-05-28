LoBlows
Nice guys, very helpful. The shop is clean, well laid out and makes you want to look around/ buy more stuff.
5.0
10 reviews
Great selection, a lot of stock. Kam was incredibly friendly, very helpful and very patient. I will definitely shop here again.
Friendly staff. Good product
This was my third visit and I was helped by Kam, his recommendations were solid, and Flint Provisioning is now my favorite dispensary!
Thank you for the review! Kam greatly appreciates your kind words! Come back and see us again soon!
Kevin was AMAZING!!! super helpful the whole time and made me super comfortable for my first time visiting! definitely recommend and they are now my Favorite dispensary!
Thank you for taking the time in writing a review! Kevin appreciates the kind words We are glad he was able to assist you in a way in which you felt very comfortable and welcomed! We hope to see you again soon.
I love how they have it set up. Kevin is very nice and very helpful!!
Thank you for taking the time in writing a review! Kevin appreciates the kind words! We take great pride in making sure our customers are satisfied with there visit. We hope to see you again soon.
Great place, great selection, fantastic prices. I think the guy who helped me was Ken, but I honestly can't remember his name, but I am certain it started with a K, He was so nice, knowledgeable and helpful! Love it definitely going back!
Thank you for taking the time to write a review! we are thrilled that you enjoyed our facility. Kam appreciates the wonderful comment about him and he takes great pride in going above and beyond for our customers. We hope to see you again soon!
I love this place first visit was today 11/6 very clean and friendly just moved to the area. This is my new favorite place thank you
Thank you for taking the time in writing a review! we take great pride in making sure our customers are satisfied with there visit. We hope to see you again soon.
They are newly opened and were offering some good deals. Easy to find, easy to park and very friendly inside and secure. Inside Cameron gave me the tour, and was knowledgeable and showed patience with my questions, no hurry. The selection is excellent, the prices very competitive and much nicer drive than to Detroit. I'll be back!
Thank you so much for praising our Provisioning Center! Cameron appreciates your review! We hope to see you again soon!
Amazing selection and quality products!
Thanks for the praise! We will continue to provide you with great products! See you again soon!