As my first time ever being in a dispensary I was very excited. Going in with some strain research in mind beforehand. I asked for a sativa dominant hybrid. The budtender who helped me was helpful, but yet not very knowledgeable about the strain he recommended me. He recommended Do Si Dos. later I found out it is a indica dominant hybrid. also it seemed he tried showing me the more expensive strains. At the counter I had to repeat myself atleast 3 or 4 times that there was a %15 recreational deal on flower. Too which the worker had no idea they had any deals going on. Next time I will likely order off of the app, because I don't want a couch locking strain, I wanted something energetic, help me to concentrate, and be happy. I am not putting the place down but for my first time ever being in a dispensary, which I voiced, I expected a little more attentiveness by the budtender. Also for some reason I saw a rather large woman in back just sitting there shaking her head over and over, and looked at me and rolled her eyes, and shook her head. I really don't know what was up with that.