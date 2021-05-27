3Fifteen - Grand Rapids Plainfield (Medical)
3Fifteen - Grand Rapids Plainfield (Medical)
Leafly member since 2020
Followers: 27
3423 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
License PC-000428
ATMdebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-5pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
13 Reviews of 3Fifteen - Grand Rapids Plainfield (Medical)
j........3
May 10, 2021
As my first time ever being in a dispensary I was very excited. Going in with some strain research in mind beforehand. I asked for a sativa dominant hybrid. The budtender who helped me was helpful, but yet not very knowledgeable about the strain he recommended me. He recommended Do Si Dos. later I found out it is a indica dominant hybrid. also it seemed he tried showing me the more expensive strains. At the counter I had to repeat myself atleast 3 or 4 times that there was a %15 recreational deal on flower. Too which the worker had no idea they had any deals going on. Next time I will likely order off of the app, because I don't want a couch locking strain, I wanted something energetic, help me to concentrate, and be happy. I am not putting the place down but for my first time ever being in a dispensary, which I voiced, I expected a little more attentiveness by the budtender. Also for some reason I saw a rather large woman in back just sitting there shaking her head over and over, and looked at me and rolled her eyes, and shook her head. I really don't know what was up with that.
R........y
April 25, 2021
Finally, I found a bud tender (Jordan) who "expedited" the extremely slow service. Even though there was some miscommunication, Jordan resolved it to everyone's satisfaction - thus, the upgraded review.
W........a
April 9, 2021
I have been to this location 4 times and I will not return. The last time I ordered an hour before hand. I went in to pick up the prepared order, they told me to go to the car, call and tell them I’ve arrived. I call, informed the computer was down, couldn’t tell me how long I’d have to wait.. 10.. 15..20 min?? Couldn’t say. Literally 45 minutes waiting!! Can’t say there dishonest about the wait, it’s indefinite. Their service is awful. All my visits was just poor service and slow. Two checkout clerks/lanes are a joke and bottleneck for transactions. I will not return.
s........9
April 3, 2021
fast service