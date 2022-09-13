420 Cookies Club
420 Cookies Club
Leafly member since 2022
503 N PEORIA AVE, Tulsa, OK
License DAAAXQBJUTM8
In Store Hours (CT)
monday
10am-10pm
tuesday
10am-10pm
wednesday
10am-10pm
thursday
10am-10pm
friday
10am-2am
saturday
10am-2am
sunday
10am-10pm
7 Reviews of 420 Cookies Club
s........1
Today
Hey y'all so I heard about-face this dispensary from my daughter & I'm pleased with by flower. I will most definitely be back and will tell my friends about y'all to bring in more business. Very friendly and knowledgeable ❤️
a........3
Today
My sister told me about this dispensary and I have to say I'm not disappointed. I've been to many in Tulsa & this is one of the few that actually has what claim to as far as inventory goes & the customer service is enough reason in itself to return for business. They are very knowledgeable about any strain you need to know about. Definitely will be returning 🔥🖤
S........e
2 days ago
great location to pick up all your cannabis needs
m........r
2 days ago
The bartender was knowledgeable and shared upcoming events and more variety of flowers Great place to shop