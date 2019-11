eldaniels824 on September 7, 2019

I went in after talking to someone on the phone about returning a DEFECTIVE cartridge. They somehow thought it was fine, told me that’s just how it hits, and essentially got me to break the law by bringing opened products to their store for them to “test” it. I find it hilarious how I have never had a problem hitting other cartridges with the same pen, including now as I’m writing this review (obviously a different cartridge). I will be contacting LARA (and the marijuana review board) on Monday if this goes unresolved for selling defective MEDICATION and not replacing it. And 420 Dank will certainly not be getting any more of my business, which is well over $1,000 a month between, flower, shatter, and carts. I’m also going to find out who the owner of this place is and let them know about their managers not knowing how to speak to a customer with respect.