Follow
Phytologie Wellness
(510) 454-9779
65 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 28
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$360
Deals
Daily Ounce Specials
Valid 1/1/1
We now have 1/2 oz's as low as $55 and ounces as low as $100 every day!
2 ounce limit
Daily Ounce Specials
Valid 1/1/1
We now have 1/2 oz's as low as $55 and ounces as low as $100 every day!
2 ounce limit
All Products
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Mr. Nice
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chong's Choice OG Kush
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
U2 Kush
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pinene Kush
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Classic Trainwreck
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Magoo
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Wreck
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chill Up CBD
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Loopy Fruit
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Entourage OG
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Versace
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Versace
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Classic Berry White
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Berry White
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Old Amsterdam
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Classic Cookies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Casper OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Casper OG
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Dawg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Kush
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Animal Cookies
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Kush
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Rosinworks - Harlesin
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Afgoo Wax
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Purplicious Crumble
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Soul Remedy - Sweet Tooth
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Conscious Concentrates- Sour Diesel Sho
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
High Caliber GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
SFV OG Honeycomb
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Talking Trees Sour D SHO
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
Skywalker OG Wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mazar x Blueberry OG
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
Yeti OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Yeti OG
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
Gold Drop Cartridges
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Top Tier - Chem 4
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdog 4
Strain
$25½ g
In-store only
First Class - Chem 4
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Inspired Extracts - Cookie Confidential, White Fire OG
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Grape Ape Honeycomb
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Grandaddy Purple Wax
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Pacific Salsa
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$5each
In-store only
Red Velvet Cake Balls
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
12