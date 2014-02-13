kaykay71
Sway and Camry were awesome! These ladies know their stuff. We scored on some awesome bath balms and oils. And great selection of terps and flower! We will be back!
a well rounded, relaxed and friendly atmosphere. smart budtenders who actually listen to needs instead of just trying and sell the tops.
This location is great.
great location to flow in and out of traffic even though it is a high traffic area you will be off and back on the freeway just in case you are making any and all pit stops going to napa and tahoe or coming down right before you hit SF. nice staff and cool security which would make some feel like this place would be rough around the edges however it is not the bumped up security measures actually makes this place feel like they care for the quality and the ease of all their paitents to be able to walk in and out of their building hassle and stress free. traffic corrdinators sit outside and also at gate entries to assure this experiece happens for all involved. major plus side to the flowers in the shop hope to see more come through this summer
The right medicine at the right price.
Awesome, friendly staff, Great product, And even the security guard was high 😂 thoroughly satisfied here.
This place is awesome!!! It's safe, parking is great, staff are super friendly and knowledgeable... I work nearby so it's the perfect place for me to go during lunch.
Great spot off Hegenberger. Lots of good options and deals. I always find that I enjoy this spot more than most others and I have a personal preference for getting my herb in the tube containers. Make sure to NOT go during rush hour time because the lines get long and it can take a really long time to get through!
Helpful, decent budtender, friendly security, tasty new member gifts, good parking, and my Seattle friends are rightly jealous of my tin of mini-prerolls. Absolutely returning.
