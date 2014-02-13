Lordwashingv on May 22, 2016

great location to flow in and out of traffic even though it is a high traffic area you will be off and back on the freeway just in case you are making any and all pit stops going to napa and tahoe or coming down right before you hit SF. nice staff and cool security which would make some feel like this place would be rough around the edges however it is not the bumped up security measures actually makes this place feel like they care for the quality and the ease of all their paitents to be able to walk in and out of their building hassle and stress free. traffic corrdinators sit outside and also at gate entries to assure this experiece happens for all involved. major plus side to the flowers in the shop hope to see more come through this summer