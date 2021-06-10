I've recently joined Affinity Health & Wellness, and right off the bat I was extremely impressed!! Positive energy would be a major understatement! Hard to believe, but not one staff member failed to welcome me to the Affinity "family" on my 1st visit. How refreshing is that I ask? ^^ Another huge perk is Affinity's turn around time on orders. I had placed several orders on different days, and all were ready for pickup in 5 minutes or less! I can't be any more honest when I say that simply has never happened to me in all my dispensary travels. Did I die and go to dispensary heaven?? :) Last, but certainly NOT least, I had the distinct pleasure of meeting the owner Ray, who I can't thank enough. We had a conversation on the phone regarding a strain that just returned after being absent for some time. A strain that offers tremendous relief from my M.S. symptoms. When it recently reappeared on the menu's of most dispensaries, I asked Ray as to why Affinity wasn't stocking that strain and he informed me that that particular strain wasn't in demand in that area. However, he was more than willing to contact the grower and work out some arrangement with me. I hung up with Ray as he assured me he'd get right back to me....about 8 minutes later? He called! He asked me how much I needed and with that said, it was a done deal!... "I'll put them in your cart" he said!! I do believe It was truly at that point when I went into shock. That wonderful, almost forgotten, olde world customer service is PRICELESS!! There was absolutely zero resistsance from Ray to look into this matter, and he made it a priority. This speaks volumes to me as a consumer. I've asked myself what actually distinquishs one dispensary from another? Customer service. That's what! Here's what I look for in a dispensary: A positive environment, filled with people who care. People who take their time to listen to my concerns/questions. Affinity has got that covered BIGTIME....check! A good online ordering system with a fast turn around time for pickup. check! A full menu that offers a wide variety of strains, check A very dedicated owner making it clear he/she is willing to work with you!! Check and double check! It doesn't get any better then this folks!! No joke! Kudo's to you Ray!! Thank you so very, very much for all your help and effort. I have found my new home thanks to you! You're a rock star!!! ***** I am proud and oh so happy to be part of the Affinity family! Thank you all! Very sincerely, Karen G. and Buttons Happy in Hamden >^..^