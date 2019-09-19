Follow
Aficannado Craft Cannabis Company
(269) 455-5556
PRICE DROP! Element Live Badder and Claw Cartridges!
Valid 10/4/2019
While supplies last!! Find Element Live Badder on sale for $65/gram and Claw 1/2 gram cartridges for $30!!
10% Off New Patients and Referrals
Valid 9/19/2019
We love our patients! Whether you have been in before or it is your first time, we want to show you what makes us passionate and craft! New patients and any referrals will receive 10% off of your entire purchase!
Limited one discount per visit.
Up to 40% Off Topical's, Tinctures, and Transdermal Patches
Valid 9/19/2019
For a limited time, find up to 40% off of our Synergy Balm, THC and CBD tinctures, and CBD transdermal patches.
No limit on quantity of items.