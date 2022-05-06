f****** Awesome! definitely my GO to Right Now, sunrises new strains (waffel cone and apple mintz im vouching for) will be trying the others very soon. Both strains are very nicely done and I pray that sunrise continue's this level of quality i give a 7 outta 7 on all levels: smell, taste, appearance, bud structure and density, terpenes, smoothness, breakdown, effects, and the hook-line-an-sinker is the (price) when compared to the quality its the best thing going right now since they invented cellphones- also I forgot the budtenders name, but shout out to the ole' school OG on the Apple Mintz yes ! definitely a good one my first thoughts in comparison was bubba fett as well, however the apple mintz might have a slight edge in terpene and flavor....