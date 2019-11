eastcoaststonerchick on October 16, 2018

The inside of this location is beautiful and they carry all the Jungle Boys strains and gear here as well as at Tlc Collective. Customer service here was less than desirable. I visited here on 9/19/18 for a work trip. I spent hours traveling and money in Uber trips to specially go to LA Farmers to get a Jungle Boys battery cartridge. I was so happy to get it and spent a pretty penny on it. When I first set up the pen back in my hotel room back in Long Beach, I realized the silver part of the pen stuck out a little bit but was easily pushed back in. About three weeks after having the pen, I went to take it out of my bag like I always do and the entire inside of the pen came out and snapped the button right off. I was shocked. All the inside came out. I was instantly devastated and tried fixing it. I love the Jungle Boys and follow them religiously. I cannot get any of this stuff back on the east coast. So I called the day it happened and left a message explaining my situation, begging for a solution. I received a phone call back from a cold hearted woman who DID NOT care about my situation. Did not care I spent all the money on a pen charger that broke within three weeks. No option for replacement or my money back or anything for my troubles. Let alone the fact that I’m 3000 miles away and cannot even order a replacement. I offered to mail my broken one back and asked for money back or just to send a replacement. She offered me nothing was upmost rude. I travel the US touring top dispensaries and will make sure to save my money for other, more customer service friendly, dispensaries in the LA area when I travel to CA! Very sad to write this review about the Jungle Boys. Unacceptable.