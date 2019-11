sixthsense on July 7, 2018

First time here as a medical user the gave me the information to get certified. Second time, I gave them my symptoms and the helpful bud-tenders showed me the strains that I was looking for specifically for severe and chronic pain. Though the products now are also helping with PTSD, ADHD, Depression, Anxiety, insomnia, stiffness in the morning. Everyone and the atmosphere are very happy at the location. So it is highly recommended!