Alternatives' dispensary sets the bar!
Affordable meds in a comfortable, secure, lovely environment. Professional advise, top quality medicine.
Come support medical marijuana at Alternatives Health Collective!
I have never really felt obligated to write a review until I saw the last thing posted on here about Alternatives Health Collective. I don't know where this guy went but it wasn't Alternatives in Santa Rosa, CA. It is not only a place to get medicine. When I come here I feel cared for. The employees have so much compassion for their patients and have the best top shelf medicines that I have seen anywhere! And the guy in the last post talked about their delivery service and this place Doesn't deliver, so whats that about? Look at all the other wonderful reviews before you let one review that doesn't make sense steer you away from coming here because it really is a place where you will have an amazing experience.
I have come here for over one year already and they always have the best meds but I notice the last 4 months they have nothing good all the meds look the same nothing like the pictures on the adds the LA Confidential looks good and went you buy it looks like the cheap og kush no flakes at all it Was good.
The smoke now days it sucks big time I made a suggested donation of $162 dollars today and what a big mistake the was thinking it was going to be like the last mes .its crazy the cheap meds are better the high prize one..
I purchase hash and it the same deal …
I make the suggested donation from $120 to $180 2 times a week and what a waste of money it has been in the last few weeks and they don’t care about it I call and ask what happen can I change my meds for something else and I was toll no..
So I guess we are screw anyway you look at it they sell you bad shit and you have to take the punch with the cash..
Be careful about what you buy what looks good may not be so good…
They have delivery services and they have better cheap meds..
"alternatives collective"
What happen to this place….its not what it was….the prizes have are up and the meds quality is Down..
Don’t waste your money people…this is meds for poor people like us and all they do is take us for a ride..