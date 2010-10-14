I have come here for over one year already and they always have the best meds but I notice the last 4 months they have nothing good all the meds look the same nothing like the pictures on the adds the LA Confidential looks good and went you buy it looks like the cheap og kush no flakes at all it Was good. The smoke now days it sucks big time I made a suggested donation of $162 dollars today and what a big mistake the was thinking it was going to be like the last mes .its crazy the cheap meds are better the high prize one.. I purchase hash and it the same deal … I make the suggested donation from $120 to $180 2 times a week and what a waste of money it has been in the last few weeks and they don’t care about it I call and ask what happen can I change my meds for something else and I was toll no.. So I guess we are screw anyway you look at it they sell you bad shit and you have to take the punch with the cash.. Be careful about what you buy what looks good may not be so good… They have delivery services and they have better cheap meds.. "alternatives collective" What happen to this place….its not what it was….the prizes have are up and the meds quality is Down.. Don’t waste your money people…this is meds for poor people like us and all they do is take us for a ride..