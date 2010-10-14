This place is what people dream a club to be. You walk in and its a Happy, Welcome Home Vibe that instantly took away all my first visit hesitations. The front desk Man was extreemely helpful and answered all my questions. As soon as I was verified I was allowed back to the Wood Coffee Shop themed room. On the Giant Wood Slab Bar held the Jars of Flowers the strains on the Menu. You are allowed to pick up and open the jars carefully. It being my first time I was in a daze of amazement, a very chill guy came up to me and asked me if I needed any help, and I answered that it was my first time and wanted to learn. He talked me through everything, and helped me decide on what to get, and helped me get a edible bar that i'm saving for another day. he then helped me pick out a sativa that I needed. He helped me set up a buyer program because I knew I was going back there, and helped to make sure that my profile was set up correctly. This was a awesome experience and I know I will be going back there very soon. You guys are great, cant wait to come back in.