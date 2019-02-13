Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Small cozy and no lineup
Staff are friendly and attentive
Security is tight and nice
Got Tokyo smoke Go
And blue dream
Great first experience buying legal pot!!
MarkInToronto
on April 15, 2019
This was a really positive experience for me. So glad we are finally getting retail locations opening, and from the moment I walked in, the staff was friendly and helpful. The place is a little small, but tastefully done. Not much of a line at the time I went.
Great location that I will be sure to return to.
Lingerie
on April 8, 2019
Congratulations Ameri for the new OCS retail storefront. I love the fact that it is wheelchair accessible and parts of the design had Occupational Therapist style access. Thanks.