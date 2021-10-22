Use code 30LEAFLY & get $30 off your first order!! Just click the link provided in our profile. *Delivery orders are made online @ a m u s e . c o m ONLY **Amuse accepts cash & PIN Debit. If you’d like to pay with debit, please add “debit” to your customer order notes ***For assistance making your order please reach out using the phone number on our Leafly page -- you can either call or text. Support is available from 10am - 10pm everyday, but the website is live 24/7/365 for you to place orders. We believe there are cannabis products for everyone. And buying them should feel as good as consuming them. We believe you deserve the highest-quality product, every single time. A trusted source, an on-time delivery, privacy, and service with a smile. We're here for the good timers, the social smokers, the happy homebodies. We stand for the busy moms, the do-it-all dads, and the doting grandparents. Serving novice smokers and expert tokers. To heal the mind, restore the body, and soothe the soul. We believe in the power of cannabis. And it's our mission to make it accessible. We're here to serve, delivering flower to the people.