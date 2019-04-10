I hope my experience was a one-off but it was literally the worst service I've ever had. I called in at 12:18pm gave my order to a rep, she asked me to email in a copy of my license then they'd call when they were on the way. 30min later I call and they haven't even checked the email yet. First person didn't tell me about ftp deal, some guy called back and asked me if I wanted to use the ftp bogo. I agreed and he forgot to even check for my license email. I was told the order left at least twice and apparently they were supposed to.call before leaving the shop. No one did. I didn't receive my order until after 3pm! I of course didn't tip due to the crappy service and heard the guy call me cheap on his way out. Rofln earn your tip homeboy. Worst dispensary delivery experience ever, I will NEVER use them or recommend anyone to them.