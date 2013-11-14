Spartans19
Great place. Great people, very patient and helpful.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
Great place. Great people, very patient and helpful.
Wow, the experience here was TERRIBLE. I mean terrible. The product there was limited and horrible. I literally only stop by because it was 20 mins before 9 pm and that was the only shop close to me. I will rather be miserable without my meds than to EVER shop here. Looks like the shop got a upgrade by the staff got a major down grade. Please don’t waste your time at this shop. I didn’t even get started on how highly priced everything is there for how low of quality the product is. Goodness I’m too frustrated to even continue this.
Absolutely the worst they gave me a different king than what they showed me i would have rather by reguler stuff straight garbage worst dispensery i ever went to👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎
I always like what I get and service i s above and beyond!
I'm truly sorry to say this. But the only thing good about this place is that it's close to my house. Other than that the place really not that good. They too high price the flower is really not that too good smoke. I ran in there on some late they about to close shit. And really wish they I kept going. I will not be giving them any more of my business.
I always love the laid back vibe and awesome music they play here. Always great friendly service. Can’t wait for clones to come in. Was a bit disappointed that the flower variety hadn’t changed much since my last visit but my favorite “strawberry banana” statin was still there so that was nice. Thanks for the birthday preroll
💘 the Oreo cookies & cream cookie!!!!
Always have a great selection of bud and concentrate. Perhaps more of an edible selection with some higher potency edibles would improve my experience even more. Overall though the bud and concentrate have been on point and high quality plus its fast service with a smile!
The worst, slowest in the state. Don't be in a hurry, expect to wait.
Good location easy access friendly people atmosphere is pretty cool.