Weedsmoker2008 on August 17, 2018

Wow, the experience here was TERRIBLE. I mean terrible. The product there was limited and horrible. I literally only stop by because it was 20 mins before 9 pm and that was the only shop close to me. I will rather be miserable without my meds than to EVER shop here. Looks like the shop got a upgrade by the staff got a major down grade. Please don’t waste your time at this shop. I didn’t even get started on how highly priced everything is there for how low of quality the product is. Goodness I’m too frustrated to even continue this.